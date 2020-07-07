Bill Burross Sr. 83, was carried home in the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on July 5, 2020.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Patricia Ann Burross, son Thomas Lee Burross, sister Sarah Moreau, and his parents, Era Mae and Alex Howard Burross.



As a boy growing up in Chester County, Tennessee he worked on the family farm while always excelling as a natural athlete. He was a standout in both baseball and football, played semi-pro baseball, and was even scouted by the St. Louis Cardinals his senior year of high school.



He began his work career with the Memphis Fire Department in 1958, moving up through the ranks from Private, to Driver, to Lieutenant, to Captain, to District Chief. He was appointed by the mayor of Memphis in 1985 to serve as the Director of the City of Memphis Fire Department where he retired in 1988.



His greatest joys were loving his family and serving his Lord. Bill was a long-time deacon of Leawood Baptist Church and deacon and Trustee of Leawood East Baptist Church. He worked for many years in the bus ministry, serving and helping needy children with transportation to church, teaching Children's Church, coaching baseball, and in later years serving faithfully as the Senior Adult Sunday School Director. He loved raising a garden each year, fishing, feeding his hummingbirds, doves, and cardinals, and keeping up with Tennessee football.



He is survived by his son, Bill Burross, Jr. (Peggy), his daughter, Cherry Gavrock, grandchildren Amy Glenn (Scott), Brian Burross (Eve), Brad Burross, Brandon Gavrock (Heather), Angela Gavrock, Audrey Burross, and eleven great-grandchildren.



July 9, 2020, would have been their 65th wedding anniversary, and they are celebrating that special day together in heaven.



Family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 9th at Leawood East Baptist Church, 1620 N. Houston Levee Rd, Cordova, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm and Burial will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store