|
|
|
Bill Warren Moss, Sr., passed away August 8, 2019, at Germantown Methodist Hospital. He was an avid sports fan, outdoorsman and a member of Woodland Presbyterian Church since 1961, where he served as a Deacon.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Vera Lee Pratt Moss; son, Bill Warren Moss, Jr. and his wife, Ginny; grandchildren, Bill Warren Moss, III, Brent Wesley Moss, Victoria Lee Moss (Greg) Calkins, Will, Frank and Randy Pace.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 12, 2019