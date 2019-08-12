Home

Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Bill Warren Moss Sr. Obituary
Bill Warren Moss, Sr., passed away August 8, 2019, at Germantown Methodist Hospital. He was an avid sports fan, outdoorsman and a member of Woodland Presbyterian Church since 1961, where he served as a Deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Vera Lee Pratt Moss; son, Bill Warren Moss, Jr. and his wife, Ginny; grandchildren, Bill Warren Moss, III, Brent Wesley Moss, Victoria Lee Moss (Greg) Calkins, Will, Frank and Randy Pace.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 12, 2019
