Billie Sue Balloue Hamner was born January 10, 1931, to Will and Rubye Simmons Balloue in Collierville, Tennessee. She was married to Tilden Hamner for 54 years and worked for many years at the People's Bank on the square in Collierville. She is survived by two children; Kaye Hamner Guy of Franklin, Tennessee and Mike (Kathy) Hamner of Fisherville, Tennessee, four grandchildren; Alison (Eric) Hill, Rachel (Brandon) Allen, Meredith (Lance) McKee, Brad (Elisabeth) Hamner, and nine great-grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fisherville and had lived at the Kirby Pines Retirement Home for the past eleven years. The family wishes to thank the Kirby Pines staff as well as the Crossroads Hospice for the loving care she received there.
Visitation will be 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 26th at Collierville Funeral Home and 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 27th at First Baptist Church of Fisherville, funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in the Fisherville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Baptist Fisherville.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 25, 2019