Billie (McDonald) Tedder
1928 - 2020
Billie McDonald Tedder
of Memphis, TN
August 31, 1928 – November 18, 2020


Billie McDonald Tedder, age 92, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville. Billie was born August 31, 1928 in Ethel, MS.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Walker (Ronnie) of Piperton, Tennessee, Donna Carr (Matthew) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Austyn Scruggs (Corey), Garrett Walker, Ellen Brown and Colleen Brown; and three great-grandchildren, Brooks Scruggs, Allye Scruggs and Reese Scruggs.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Austin Tedder.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Madonna Learning Center in Memphis, Tennessee, or Alzheimer's Association.

https://www.madonna-learning.org/

https://www.alz.org/

Published in The Daily Memphian from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
