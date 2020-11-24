Billie McDonald Tedder

of Memphis, TN

August 31, 1928 – November 18, 2020

, age 92, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville. Billie was born August 31, 1928 in Ethel, MS.She is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Walker (Ronnie) of Piperton, Tennessee, Donna Carr (Matthew) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Austyn Scruggs (Corey), Garrett Walker, Ellen Brown and Colleen Brown; and three great-grandchildren, Brooks Scruggs, Allye Scruggs and Reese Scruggs.She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Austin Tedder.