Billy Dewayne Spangenberger, 72, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence in Holly Springs, Ms. He was born on December 1, 1947 to the late John and Beatrice Spangenberger.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Spangenberger; a brother in law, Mark Hopkins, and a sister in law, Alice Hopkins.



Billy leaves behind a wife, Ramona Spangenberger; four children, Nancy Stanford (Ray) of Tupelo, MS, Lisa Marie Miller of Memphis, TN, Gary Frisbie (Birdie) of Rolla, Mo, and Jerry Frisbie of Camas, WA; a brother, John Spangenberger, Jr. of Cordova, TN, and a brother in law, George Hopkins of Byhalia, MS; two sisters, Linda Reed of Horn Lake, MS, Mary Hurlock of Horn Lake, MS,. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Joe Swift (Tiffany), Miranda Swift, Amber Fain (Richard), Caitlin Frisbie, Victoria Frisbie, Michayala Tamka (Nick), Zac Frisbie, Monic Miller, Calvin Miller, and five great-grandchildren, Jacob Swift, Hayden Fain, Kendall Fain, Alexis Frisbie, Erin Frisbie, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store