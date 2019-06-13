Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Resources More Obituaries for Billy Kelley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Billy G. Kelley

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Commissioner and former Sheriff for Fayette County, Billy G. Kelley, age 77, resident of Somerville, known by many as "Sheriff", and husband of the late Gladys Louise Barlow Kelley, departed this life Saturday morning, June 8, 2019 at his residence.



Funeral Services were conducted at 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Warren Community Church with Dr. Kenneth Culver, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment followed in the Somerville City Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



Bill was born March 11, 1942, in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late Charlie Max Kelley and Dorothy Louise Harvey Kelley. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School Class of 1960 and was a lifelong resident of the Somerville area. He was married September 16, 1970, to the former Gladys Louise Barlow, who preceded him in death on February 15, 2006. Bill served as Fayette County Sheriff for 32 years and was the Senior Sheriff of Tennessee at the time of his retirement in 2006. He was currently serving on the Board of Commissioners in Fayette County at the time of his death. Bill was a member and trustee at Warren Community Church in Somerville. He was a member of the Somerville Masonic Lodge and the Tennessee Sheriff's Association. He was widely known for his barbecue and Brunswick Stew, and for raising thousands of dollars for different charities.



He is survived by his daughter, Connie Kelley of Waverly, TN; two sons, Gerald Kelley (Nannette) of Somerville, TN, Darell Kelley of Somerville, TN; four sisters, Maxine Middlecoff of Somerville, TN, Elizabeth Pruitt of Memphis, TN, Dot "Kelley" Walker of Jackson, TN, Linda Lazenby of Memphis, TN; his brother, Larry Kelley of Rossville, TN; five grandchildren, Amanda Kelley, Jessica Moye, Devin Kelley, Bryce Doyle, Kara Doyle; and four great-grandchildren, Madalyn Hungerford, Kaitlyn Hungerford, Mason Denger and Dorian Kelley.



In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James H. Kelley.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Bryce Doyle, Devin Kelley, Vince Kelley, Jake Dowdy, Tyler Thompson and Gordon Graham. Honorary pallbearers were Murrell Tatum, Mickey Graham, Aubrey Green, Mark Kelley, Bryan Pittman as well as past and present officers of Fayette County Law Enforcement.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Warren Community Church, 11800 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.



