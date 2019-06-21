Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Resources More Obituaries for Billy Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Billy Joe Davis

1959 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Billy Joe Davis, age 59, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Mary Davis, departed this life Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019 at Regional One Health in Memphis.



Funeral services for Mr. Davis will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Kevin Treadway and Bro. John Ed Watkins. Interment will follow in the Perry Cemetery at Laconia. A visitation for Mr. Davis will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Billy was born August 18, 1959 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late A.W. Davis and Clara Jewel Powers Davis. He was a graduate of Fayette Ware High School in Somerville and continued his education at State Technical Institute in Memphis. He was employed as a machinist for many years and was a member of Mercy's Bridge Church in Somerville. Billy served his country in the United States National Guard and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, playing pool, building things out of metal and special times with his family and friends.



Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Mary Barker Davis of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Melinda Ann Davis Hardy of Oakland, TN; two sons, Thomas Dewayne Williams (Emily Watt) of Brownsville, TN, Tommy Joe Davis (Valerie Davis) of Cordova, TN; three sisters, Barbara Price (Donnie Price) of Bakersville, MO, Donna Richardson (Chet Richardson) of Oakland, TN, Pat Belew (James) of Greenfield, TN; four brothers, Larry Davis (Diane Williams Davis), Jerry Davis (Kay Parker Davis), Mike Davis (Janice Anderson Davis), Johnny Davis (Donna Davis); and ten grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Lynn Davis and his brother, Alvin Davis.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jeff Lollar, Kenneth Hall, John Gatti, Emmett Kimble, Devan Reynolds and Chris Sawyer. Honorary pallbearers will be Maximus Hardy and Alex Davis.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 21, 2019