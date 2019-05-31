Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Somerville First Baptist Church Resources More Obituaries for Billy Marlar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Billy Lee Marlar

Billy Lee Marlar, age 87, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Midge Jones Marlar, departed this life Thursday afternoon, May 30, 2019, at his residence.



Funeral Services for Mr. Marlar will be conducted at 2 P.M. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Somerville First Baptist Church with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Marlar will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.



Billy was born May 1, 1932, in Hardin County, Tennessee, the son of the late Mancel Lee Marlar and Vera Bell James Marlar. He was married July 2, 1960, to the former Midge Jones and Mr. and Mrs. Marlar were residents of Somerville since 1962. Mrs. Marlar preceded him in death on November 8, 2016. He was employed with Salant & Salant in Somerville and later as a jailer for the Fayette County Sheriff's Department before his retirement. Billy was a member of Somerville First Baptist Church where he was a greeter for many years. He served his country in the United States Army and enjoyed yardwork and gardening.



Mr. Marlar is survived by his daughter, Pamela Denise Crutchfield of Somerville, TN; his son, Scotty Marlar of Somerville, TN; his brother, Harold Marlar of Brownsville, TN; four grandchildren, Brittany Marlar, Kyle Marlar, Tommi Lynn Marlar, Jayden Crutchfield; and his great-granddaughter, Aubree Ann Marlar.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Kyle Marlar, Mike Marlar, Chris Marlar, Murrell Tatum, Lee Cannon and Mike Meyers.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the , c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068.



Published in The Daily Memphian on May 31, 2019