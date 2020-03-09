|
Billy Steven Bass, 62, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Francis in Memphis, TN. He was a loving husband, father, and G-Daddy. He worked in the Chemical Industry 30 plus years for W.R. Grace and Dupont in Memphis, TN. He was a man of a thousand projects and could fix anything. He was a carpenter, electrician, and jack of all trades. He loved Nascar and enjoyed this pastime with all his children. He also enjoyed dirt track racing, which was a family affair and this tradition continues today.
Survivors-wife of 33 years-Lisa Bass; daughters-Brandi Smith, Stephanie (Shawn) Allred, and Courtney (Josh) Ray; son-Jacob (Carissa) Bass; his grandchildren-Savannah, Sophie, Shiloh, Gavin and Gabe who all knew him as G-Daddy; sister-Cheryl (Mike) Wilbur and brother-Brian (Bridgete) Bass; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Preceded in death by-son-Cory Steven Bass #71; father-Billy Adam Bass and mother-Margaret Corrine Holcomb Bass.
Pallbearers-Blake Bass, Brandon Bass, Justin Wilbur, Mark Stewart, Kelly Stewart, and Greg Holcomb.
Visitation-12:00pm until service time Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Valley Grove Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Bro. Shawn Allred will officiate. Burial will follow in the Valley Grove Baptist Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 9, 2020