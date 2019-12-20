|
BJ Wilson, 79, of Bartlett, TN passed away December 19, 2019.
BJ was in the boy scouts, was a roller skating guard in his teens, and a drummer in high school. He served in the United States Navy for four years. He also was a policeman in his hometown of Atlanta and a detective in Pinkerton. He owned an auto repair business and was a mechanic. BJ also served as a Deacon in her church. But above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sara Elizabeth Blakely Wilson and John Roger Wilson.
BJ is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gerry Wilson; his daughters, Debbie Stowe, Teena Cecil; grandchildren; Amanda Clutter, Melissa Doles, Taunia Betts, Justin Cecil; great-grandchildren, Hunter Clutter, Jayce Clutter, Taylour Betts, Madison Betts, Joe Doles, Lynsey Doley, Emilee Doles, Bailey Doles, Peyton Doles, Taylor Stowe; nieces and nephews, Sheri Dennard, Roby Wright, Pam Pruitt, April Stratton, Lonnie Pruitt, Robbie Lynn Conn; and his sister, Barbara Wright.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, December 23rd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 20, 2019