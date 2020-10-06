Blake Richard Porter, 25, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was a graduate of Grenada High School in Grenada, MS.



Blake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Velma Lemmon, and Eugene Lovell Porter, Jr.



Survivors include his parents, Richard and Lisa Porter of Cordova; grandmother, Jeanette Porter of Greenville, MS; Aunts and Uncles, Bud and Kim Porter of Montgomery, AL, Joyce Wagner of Piperton, Gary and Glenda Ballard of Olive Branch, MS.



The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Hill Memorial Park East. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Hill Memorial Park East.

