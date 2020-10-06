1/1
Blake Richard Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blake Richard Porter, 25, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was a graduate of Grenada High School in Grenada, MS.

Blake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Velma Lemmon, and Eugene Lovell Porter, Jr.

Survivors include his parents, Richard and Lisa Porter of Cordova; grandmother, Jeanette Porter of Greenville, MS; Aunts and Uncles, Bud and Kim Porter of Montgomery, AL, Joyce Wagner of Piperton, Gary and Glenda Ballard of Olive Branch, MS.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Hill Memorial Park East. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Hill Memorial Park East.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved