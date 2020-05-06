Blanche Louine Cole
Blanche Louine Cole, 78 passed away on May 3, 2020 in Memphis, TN.

Visitation, Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 12-1 PM and funeral at 1 PM, both at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial will be in Kileton Cemetery, Hernando, MS.

She leaves two daughters, Larose Williams and Wendy B. Cole (Quinton), two sons, Daniel Cole (Tequitta), Joseph Cole (Sherry), ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren.

Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd.
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075

Published in The Daily Memphian on May 6, 2020.
