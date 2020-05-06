Or Copy this URL to Share

Blanche Louine Cole, 78 passed away on May 3, 2020 in Memphis, TN.



Visitation, Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 12-1 PM and funeral at 1 PM, both at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial will be in Kileton Cemetery, Hernando, MS.



She leaves two daughters, Larose Williams and Wendy B. Cole (Quinton), two sons, Daniel Cole (Tequitta), Joseph Cole (Sherry), ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren.



Joe Ford Funeral Home

1616 Winchester Rd.

Memphis, TN 38116

901-345-6075

