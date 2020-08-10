Blondell Kail Embrey, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital- Park in Memphis, TN.



Blondell was born on November 3, 1939 in Haywood County to the late William and Myrtle. She was a Graduate of Gadsden High School. Blondell loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren. She worked for Homer Skelton for nearly 20 years in Olive Branch, MS. She was dedicated member of Geenleaf Methodist Church.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Jesse Kay Embrey; a three sisters, Ann Janet Kail, Ruth Kail McCall, Lelia Kail White, and four brothers, William M. Kail, James J. Kail, Harry Kail, and LeRoy Kail.



Survivors include three children, Timothy Embrey, Cynthia Staggs, and Michael Embrey (Christy); two sisters, Myrtle Fay Kail Hampton, Evelyn Kail Hughes, and one brother, John Kail. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Matt Goslowsky, Jessica Goslowsky, Mitch Embrey, Seth Embrey, and Landon Embrey.



A funeral service was held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm at Greenleaf Methodist Church, 3004 Greenleaf Rd. Coldwater, MS 38618. Burial followed at Greenleaf Cemetery.

