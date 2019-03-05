Resources More Obituaries for Bob Sunda Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bob Sunda

1957 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Bob Sunda, 61, died peacefully at his home Saturday, February 23, 2019, with his beloved partner, Jo Bracey, by his side.



He was born September 25, 1957 in Pocatello, ID to Lester Robert Sunda, Sr. and Elizabeth Clark Sunda. He was predeceased by his father and his wife Dianne Dimino Sunda.



Bob Sunda was a professional musician and educator. He lived out his faith during his lifetime of international touring performances sharing his story to help others.



He leaves behind his mother Elizabeth Sunda, Metairie, LA; his daughter Corrine Beach, Colorado Springs, CO; sister Carmen Sunda, Metairie, LA; brother Dr. Timothy Sunda, Nicholasville, KY; Jo and her son Main Bracey, Memphis, TN; and a host of musical collaborators, friends and students from all over the world.



Bob Sunda was a rare combination of international recording artist, performing musician and motivated mentor. He graduated from the prestigious Interlochen Arts Academy in 1975, where he displayed a prodigious aptitude as a bassist and pianist. He moved to New York to study and play with masters of the jazz form. He toured for many years in the Pacific Rim starring with his own band.



Recognized as a jazz all-star, Bob returned to New Orleans to perform and teach. Bob and Diane relocated to Memphis after Katrina. Rhodes College welcomed Sunda as Adjunct Professor of Jazz Bass. He brought his passionate desire to train and mentor young musicians at Rhodes while maintaining an extensive performance schedule. Sunda was music director at Nesbit Presbyterian Church. He sang and played his final service on December 30, 2018.



Bob's family will receive friends Friday, March 22 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Nesbit Presbyterian Church 1545 Gywnn Rd. Nesbit, MS. The memorial service will be Saturday, March 23 at 2:00 PM in McNeill Concert Hall at Rhodes College 613 University Street Memphis, TN.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Jazz Program at Rhodes Dept of Music, The Mike Curb Institute at Rhodes, Church Health or a charity of donor's choosing.



"Music is a prayer. So, everything that I do, musically, it's for God.~ Bob Sunda



Turn your eyes upon Jesus, look full in his wonderful face, and the things of this earth will grow strangely dim, in the light of His glory and grace.