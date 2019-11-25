|
|
|
Bobbie Jean Orman, of Covington, Tennessee died on November 21st, 2019 at the age of 87.
Born to Boyce Henry and Bessie Agnes McKinney on December 15, 1931, in Horn Lake, Mississippi she then graduated from Olive Branch High School. A homemaker all of her life, Nannie was a member of Fountain Head Methodist Church and then Kensington Baptist Church when she lived in Memphis.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Orman was preceded in death by her husband Charles William Orman, her daughter Marilyn Rogers, her sister Ruth and two brothers Leonard and E.C. She is now survived by daughter Janice (Coy) Webb of Covington, TN; six grandchildren Jennifer, Ashley, Daniel (Heather), Patti, Jeff and Jason; great-grandchildren Dylan, Abbey, and Alexis; and nine great-great-grandchildren. Also, the family would like to include Ms. Faye Poindexter her caretaker in the home of last year.
Family and friends will gather on Monday, November 25th, beginning at one o'clock in the afternoon until her funeral service begins at two o'clock all at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum Street, Olive Branch, MS. Burial will follow in Fountain Head Cemetery in Ingram Mills.
The family suggests any financial donations in Bobbie Jean's honor be sent to the Memphis Oral School for the Deaf.
Online condolences may be offered through www.brantleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 25, 2019