|
|
|
Tomlinson, Bobbie Lee, age 90, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away Friday, January 31st.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5th, at Memorial Park Funeral Home- Memphis. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 11 am.
Bobbie was born and raised in Faulkner, Mississippi, and attended Chalybeate School of Tippah County. Bobbie was happily married to Daniel Tomlinson of Memphis prior to his death in 1967.
Although she worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in the early years, she served her family as a homemaker for the majority of her life. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and most importantly taking care of her family.
Bobbie is survived by her grandchildren, Brad and Mandy, her niece, Janice, and her great-grandchildren, Will and Molly.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 3, 2020