Bobbie Mae Epperson, age 94, of Memphis, TN, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 29, 2019, after only 16 hours spent in hospice care.
Bobbie (Maw Maw) entered this life on March 30, 1925, in Blackjack, MS (a suburb of Ashland, MS). She had a disposition that was as sweet as a lamb and was a bright ray of sunshine in every life that she touched. Maw Maw's greatest attribute was her devout love for Jesus. She loved Him and trusted Him fully and added nothing to the finished work that Jesus accomplished on the cross. She was a charter member of St Stephens United Methodist Church where she never missed a tithe even in the later years when she could no longer attend due to failing health. Plagued by chronic COPD she fought and struggled for each and every breath and often times just let us all know she was just simply "wearing out". She never once feared death but rather embraced it and wanted to go to Heaven as soon as He was ready for her. She is there now in a Paradise so wonderful that we don't have the capacity to fully comprehend.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years Eugene Kirk Epperson and is survived by her three children, Barry Epperson, Donna Bradshaw (Jay) and Roger Epperson (Amanda). In addition, she had six wonderful grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 31, 2019