Bobbie Thomas (Williamson) Rainwater

Bobbie Thomas (Williamson) Rainwater Obituary
Bobbie Thomas (Williamson) Rainwater died peacefully at home on November 27, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Rainwater and great-grandson Lucas B. Rainwater.

Mrs. Rainwater is survived by her children Jeff (Shelly), Gary (Lin) and Kim; grandchildren Ben Rainwater, Haley Rainwater, Lauren Rainwater, Kylie Rainwater, Matthew Rainwater, Meagan Bond, Tristan Bond and Emma Anderson; great-grandchildren Myla Rainwater, Aubrey Rainwater and Charlie Bond; and her siblings Dartha Williamson, Linda Bean (Jimmy), Lamar Williamson (Linda), and Laverne Hill (Mel).

Born in Jackson County Georgia in 1942, Bobbie lived in Georgia until 2014 when she moved to Memphis under the care of her son Jeff.

Visitation will be Friday, December 6 at 11:00am, with prayer service to follow at noon, both at Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Ext. Memphis, TN, with internment at a later date in Watkinsville, GA.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 2, 2019
