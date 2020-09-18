Bobby Aaron Kimery

1984 – 2020, age 35, resident of Michigan City, Mississippi, departed this life Monday, September 14, 2020.Bobby Aaron was born October 12, 1984 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Bobby Joe Kimery and Pamela Hanson Kimery. He was employed with lawn maintenance and was a Dallas Cowboys football fan who enjoyed riding four-wheelers.Bobby Aaron is survived by his daughter, Mia Rhea Kimery; his son, Christian Allen Bentley; his parents, Bobby and Pam Kimery of Michigan City, MS; his sister, Angie Berry and her husband, Brian of Munford, TN; and his brother, Joseph Kimery of Michigan City, MS.