Bobby Eugene Todd, II, 41, passed, September 9, 2020 in Memphis, TN.



Family hour Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m at New Direction Christian Church, 6120 Winchester Road. Funeral 11 a.m. Burial New Park Cemetery.



He leaves his wife, Delesia Todd, Father, Bobby Eugene Todd, Sr., sisters, Rev. Dr. Karren Todd, Kimberly Jones(Anson), 2 nephews, Dimante Powell, Anson Jones, Jr., cousins, other relatives and friends.



Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.

