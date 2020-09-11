Bobby Parker

1940 – 2020



, age 80, resident of Atoka, Tennessee, departed this life Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.Bobby was born June 9, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late George W. Parker and Edna Louise Kawol Parker. He received his education from Memphis Catholic High School and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Cordova. Bobby was a resident of Atoka for the last 39 years. He loved dogs, plants and a good meal and was a loyal fan of Notre Dame and the New Orleans Saints.Mr. Parker is survived by two nephews, Jon Latham (Joan) of Atoka, Tennessee and Don Latham of Atoka, Tennessee.