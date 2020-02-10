|
Bobby Patterson, 33, IBEW member and communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, passed peacefully in his sleep at home Wednesday, January 5, 2020. An electrician for Mid- South Electric and graduate of Bishop Byrne, he also attended CBHS, and St. Anne Highland and St. Ann Bartlett. He was an altar boy, played football for many years, and wrestled for CBHS and Bishop Byrne. His hobbies included fixing things, especially cars, and rooting on the Griz with his longtime partner Taryn. Among his proudest achievements were completing apprenticeship training and school to become a licensed journeyman electrician, being an attentive caretaker to Dad, and a selfless provider for his family.
The dearly beloved son of John and Patricia Patterson, Bobby leaves his parents, Taryn, 2 older brothers (Danny and David), and is preceded by his eldest brother JJ. He always had time to help family, friends, and neighbors with their troubles; the world is a poorer place without him, and he will be sorely missed.
Rosary and visitation will be Monday, February 10, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament, with a funeral mass to follow at 10 a.m. All are encouraged to come say goodbye to Bobby.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 10, 2020