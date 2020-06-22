Bobby Ray Westbrook
Bobby Ray Westbrook, age 85, died June 19, 2020.

A graduate of Tech High School in Memphis, TN, Bobby worked for Scott Electric Company, Holiday Inn, and then his own business, Holiday Electric Company. Bobby was a Past Master of Unity Lodge, a member of Scottish Rite, Al Chymia Shrine Temple, Al Chymia Directors Staff, Jesters and Kingsway Christian Church.

Along with his wife, Jill Wansley Westbrook, he is survived by three children, Taylor Bates (Mary Elizabeth) of Memphis, TN, David Westbrook of Jackson, TN, and Janet Westbrook of Memphis, TN.

Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. The family requests stories of Bobby be sent to the family home.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
