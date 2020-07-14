Bobby Tyson Skaggs, 84, of Millington, TN, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army and retired as Memphis Police Officer after 26 years.



Bobby always kept in close touch with his first wife's family, the Williams family in Mississippi, and valued the close relationships with his nephew Jimmy Skaggs and his cousin Michelle Carter. He loved to dish out his humorous wit upon the lady's in the medical and dentist offices, but was always "The Southern Gentleman." Bobby could go on-and-on telling his stories of his personal life experiences to anyone who had the time to listen. A loyal friend and faithful husband he was and did he ever love his grandchildren!



He was preceded in death by his parents, Artie Roy Skaggs and Florence Wattam Skaggs, one brother, John Edward Skaggs, and his first wife, Lillie Ruth Skaggs, and his son, Jerry Goodson. Bobby is survived by his wife of 47 years, Frances Skaggs. He was a dad to three children; Barry Oliver (Lori) of Bartlett, Corrine Porter of Cordova, Susan Moore (Dale) of Millington. Bobby was a Pawpaw to eight grandchildren; Shaun Oliver of Mass, Traci Oliver of Mass, Randy Porter of Memphis, Tida Barnett of Memphis, Savannah Moore of Millington, Seth Moore of Munford, Cayle Moore of Millington, and Virginia Moore of Oxford, and a great grandpaw to five.



Our Deepest gratitude goes out to Crossroads Hospice Teams who so lovingly care for us.



The family will receive friends from 1 pm until service time at 2 pm, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store