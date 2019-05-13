Resources More Obituaries for Bonita Cotton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonita Gail Cotton

Obituary Flowers Bonita Gail Cotton, of Augusta, GA, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at her home after a lengthy battle with endometrial cancer.



Bonita was born in Mobile, AL and grew up in Memphis, TN. She practiced passions for art, theater, and basketball while attending Frayser High School and later Memphis State University. Bonita was an avid reader, eclectic painter, and critic of music and food. She could often be found at home listening to Led Zeppelin while reading with her loving pets in lap (Oscar, Lily, and Graceland). Her craft and wit can be found in creations including home murals, paintings, sculptures, costumes, and photographs. She was employed as a draftsperson with TVA in Scottsboro, AL and then with Bechtel Corp at the Savannah River Site. She retired from Traffic Engineering Division of Augusta-Richmond County last year. She was a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Watauga Chapter.



There will be a Celebration of Life in Memphis at a later date near her birthday, July 8th.



Bonita is survived by her son and caregiver, Kyle L. Cotton, of Augusta, GA, her mother, Helen Arvis Brooks of Memphis, TN, her two sisters, Brenda Grinder (Freddy) of Memphis and Barbara Walton (John) of Cookeville, TN and three nephews, Brett Grinder (Megan), Justin Grinder (Cara) all of Memphis, TN and John David Walton (Ashley) of Cookeville, TN. She leaves 2 great-nieces and 4 great-nephews as well as numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Q. T. Cotton and her nephew, Brian Clark Walton.



Her family wishes to thank Augusta Oncology, Trinity Hospice and her dear friends, Barbara Roberts and Michelle Pearman for their support in her final days. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.