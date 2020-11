Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie B. Clay, Jr., 94, passed, November 21, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee.



Visitation, Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 11 until 12 p.m., funeral 12 p.m. both at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial, West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.



He leaves 2 daughters,



Brenda J. Clay and Nita M. Clay, 2 sons, James E. Clay(Vernita), Jasper E. Clay(Velvetta), 2 sisters, Wanda Qualls, Gloria Jones, cousins, and friends.

