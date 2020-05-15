Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family

Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family





Bonnie was born on April 1st, 1950 in Memphis, TN to Bonnie and Navy Senior Chief, Charles John Bobango. Since her father was career Navy, Bonnie's childhood was filled with travel. She grew up primarily in Washington, California, and Hawaii before moving to Memphis where her father would ultimately retire. While in Memphis, she fell in love with her own Navy man, Dan Brown, and they married in 1972. As Bonnie was raised with a career Navy father and a mother with a true servant's heart, Bonnie understood the value and importance of service to country, community, and family from an early age. These values stayed with Bonnie throughout her life. She always felt a sense a duty to serve her own community through her involvement with local education systems, entrepreneurship, and leadership all while being a wonderful, supportive wife and mother who created a loving home for her family.



Bonnie was always proudest of her work supporting the public-school system. In the early 1980s, while living in Pocahontas, AR, she founded the Parent/Teacher Organization in the Pocahontas School System with the goal of assisting teachers by giving parents an opportunity to contribute to their child's education in a very meaningful way. Upon the family's move to Mtn. Home in 1985, Bonnie built on this model's early success and introduced it to the Twin Lakes area by becoming a founding member of the Partners in Education Volunteer Program in coordination with the Mtn. Home Public School System. With Bonnie's leadership, the Partner's in Education Volunteer Program saw great success and served as a model throughout the state. Today, Partners in Education has evolved into the Mountain Home Parent-Teacher's Organization and remains a vibrant part of our local education system.



Following her success in developing Partner's in Education, Bonnie would go on to serve on the Governor's Task Force on Volunteerism in the Public Schools where she helped develop meaningful change for families and educators throughout the state. In addition, Bonnie would continue to serve her local community by being elected to the Mountain Home School Board where she served for eight (8) years and was elected as the first female President of the Board. In 2002, Bonnie was instrumental in developing the Mountain Home Education Foundation, and served as its first President with an objective of developing an organization which would allow for charitable giving to the schools, thereby supporting student scholarships, local teachers, and various other educational endeavors for our community. To date, MHEF has contributed over $2 million dollars in scholarships and teaching grants to graduates and teachers in the Mtn. Home Public Schools. In 2011, Bonnie was honored by MHEF and inducted into the organization's Hall of Honor.



Over the last 25 years, Bonnie, along with her husband Dan, served their community through their entrepreneurial spirit by creating opportunities of employment and careers for our local economy. With an extensive background in banking, business, and practice management, Bonnie & Dan combined their talents to create a medical billing company that provided practice management and billing solutions for our local healthcare community. In doing so, Bonnie & Dan created a thriving business which helped support our medical community while providing countless jobs and the resources for its employees to develop a skill set that would equip them with tools necessary for a career in the industry. Bonnie was always close to her business family. Many members of the original team who began this business venture with her over 25 years ago are still with the company today continuing her vision. She truly loved the people she worked with every day and took special interest in many of their lives. She had a passion for mentoring women, sharing her knowledge and experience. Bonnie enjoyed encouraging them in their endeavors, contributing time and resources to help them succeed.



Bonnie served her community through several civic leadership positions within the Twin Lakes Area. Throughout her career, in addition to being the first female school board President for the Mountain Home Public School System, Bonnie served on several boards helping affect positive change within our community including: Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce where she served as President and helped develop the concept of the Chamber Foundation; Committee of Performing Arts (COPA) where she helped attract and promote various forms of entertainment to our community; Baxter County Quorum Court for four (4) years helping to implement policy for our community; Peitz Cancer House; Serenity Women's Shelter, and our local Make-A-Wish foundation chapter.



Finally, in addition to service to her community through her countless hours of volunteer work and business, Bonnie was a wonderful wife and mother providing a supportive and loving home for her own family. She enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything and found great joy in raising her children alongside Dan as her partner through life. Her greatest delight came from the time spent with her grandchildren. They brought her countless hours of joy and laughter. Those who knew Bonnie, knew her many qualities: a well-organized and quiet leader, a motivator, and a person of high moral character with integrity and big a caring heart. Most of all, Bonnie's service to our community was always selfless without seeking recognition. For this reason, we wanted to take a moment to honor her life by recognizing the impact she had on our community.



She is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter Danielle, husband Michael Tolson and son Marcus; son Kirk, wife Amber and their children, Harlynn Bo and Benjamin Bo; her mother, Bonnie Bobango; and brother, John Bobango, wife Lisa, and their children, Allen and Mary Lauren



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either: "Make a Wish Foundation" or "The



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Roller Funeral Home with a service to be held within the coming week and subsequent celebration of life to be held at a later date.



Please visit the Roller online guest book at

Bonnie Bobango Brown of Mountain Home, Arkansas peacefully went to heaven on May 10th, 2020 in St. Louis, MO surrounded by loved ones after succumbing to injuries sustained from a recent automobile accident.Bonnie was born on April 1st, 1950 in Memphis, TN to Bonnie and Navy Senior Chief, Charles John Bobango. Since her father was career Navy, Bonnie's childhood was filled with travel. She grew up primarily in Washington, California, and Hawaii before moving to Memphis where her father would ultimately retire. While in Memphis, she fell in love with her own Navy man, Dan Brown, and they married in 1972. As Bonnie was raised with a career Navy father and a mother with a true servant's heart, Bonnie understood the value and importance of service to country, community, and family from an early age. These values stayed with Bonnie throughout her life. She always felt a sense a duty to serve her own community through her involvement with local education systems, entrepreneurship, and leadership all while being a wonderful, supportive wife and mother who created a loving home for her family.Bonnie was always proudest of her work supporting the public-school system. In the early 1980s, while living in Pocahontas, AR, she founded the Parent/Teacher Organization in the Pocahontas School System with the goal of assisting teachers by giving parents an opportunity to contribute to their child's education in a very meaningful way. Upon the family's move to Mtn. Home in 1985, Bonnie built on this model's early success and introduced it to the Twin Lakes area by becoming a founding member of the Partners in Education Volunteer Program in coordination with the Mtn. Home Public School System. With Bonnie's leadership, the Partner's in Education Volunteer Program saw great success and served as a model throughout the state. Today, Partners in Education has evolved into the Mountain Home Parent-Teacher's Organization and remains a vibrant part of our local education system.Following her success in developing Partner's in Education, Bonnie would go on to serve on the Governor's Task Force on Volunteerism in the Public Schools where she helped develop meaningful change for families and educators throughout the state. In addition, Bonnie would continue to serve her local community by being elected to the Mountain Home School Board where she served for eight (8) years and was elected as the first female President of the Board. In 2002, Bonnie was instrumental in developing the Mountain Home Education Foundation, and served as its first President with an objective of developing an organization which would allow for charitable giving to the schools, thereby supporting student scholarships, local teachers, and various other educational endeavors for our community. To date, MHEF has contributed over $2 million dollars in scholarships and teaching grants to graduates and teachers in the Mtn. Home Public Schools. In 2011, Bonnie was honored by MHEF and inducted into the organization's Hall of Honor.Over the last 25 years, Bonnie, along with her husband Dan, served their community through their entrepreneurial spirit by creating opportunities of employment and careers for our local economy. With an extensive background in banking, business, and practice management, Bonnie & Dan combined their talents to create a medical billing company that provided practice management and billing solutions for our local healthcare community. In doing so, Bonnie & Dan created a thriving business which helped support our medical community while providing countless jobs and the resources for its employees to develop a skill set that would equip them with tools necessary for a career in the industry. Bonnie was always close to her business family. Many members of the original team who began this business venture with her over 25 years ago are still with the company today continuing her vision. She truly loved the people she worked with every day and took special interest in many of their lives. She had a passion for mentoring women, sharing her knowledge and experience. Bonnie enjoyed encouraging them in their endeavors, contributing time and resources to help them succeed.Bonnie served her community through several civic leadership positions within the Twin Lakes Area. Throughout her career, in addition to being the first female school board President for the Mountain Home Public School System, Bonnie served on several boards helping affect positive change within our community including: Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce where she served as President and helped develop the concept of the Chamber Foundation; Committee of Performing Arts (COPA) where she helped attract and promote various forms of entertainment to our community; Baxter County Quorum Court for four (4) years helping to implement policy for our community; Peitz Cancer House; Serenity Women's Shelter, and our local Make-A-Wish foundation chapter.Finally, in addition to service to her community through her countless hours of volunteer work and business, Bonnie was a wonderful wife and mother providing a supportive and loving home for her own family. She enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything and found great joy in raising her children alongside Dan as her partner through life. Her greatest delight came from the time spent with her grandchildren. They brought her countless hours of joy and laughter. Those who knew Bonnie, knew her many qualities: a well-organized and quiet leader, a motivator, and a person of high moral character with integrity and big a caring heart. Most of all, Bonnie's service to our community was always selfless without seeking recognition. For this reason, we wanted to take a moment to honor her life by recognizing the impact she had on our community.She is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter Danielle, husband Michael Tolson and son Marcus; son Kirk, wife Amber and their children, Harlynn Bo and Benjamin Bo; her mother, Bonnie Bobango; and brother, John Bobango, wife Lisa, and their children, Allen and Mary LaurenIn lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either: "Make a Wish Foundation" or "The American Heart Association ."Funeral arrangements are being handled by Roller Funeral Home with a service to be held within the coming week and subsequent celebration of life to be held at a later date.Please visit the Roller online guest book at rollerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store