Bonnie Fay Ladymon, 76, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away September 22, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Gregory Ladymon and her parents, Arthur and Frances Jones.



Bonnie Fay is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Bobby Ladymon; her daughter Cathy Todd; grandchild, Layne Todd; her sisters, Debra Benson (Ron), Bonita Johnson; and her nieces and nephews, Robbie Matthews, Tammy Jones, Wayne Jones, Gail Hurst, Michael Jones, Melissa Ferrante, Melanie Brown, and David Jones.



A graveside service will be at 10:00am on Thursday, October 1st at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

