Bonnie Jean Prislovsky, 77, of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away on March 18, 2020, after an extended fight with Alzheimer's Disease. She was a graduate of Tech High School and the University of Memphis with a Bachelor's degree in Education, a field of work she cherished.
Bonnie met Bobby Prislovsky in 1960. After a brief engagement, they eloped to Hernando, Mississippi, and were married on September 9, 1961. Together they raised two children: Anna Prislovsky Jones (Tony Jones) of Muskogee, Oklahoma and Andrew Prislovsky Allred (Lance Allred) of Memphis, Tennessee.
She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Wilson of Bartlett, Tennessee and her brother, Tommy Roberts of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, her great friends, Linda Garvey Meisler, Patte Peterson and Dianne Witsell, and her beloved grand-dog Ellen. She also is survived by the "Bunco Belles," her group of friends who loved and supported her (and each other) for over 30 years. Finally, she was preceded in death by her parents, Winter and Gladys Roberts and her brother, Billy Roberts.
Bonnie taught 5th grade (and a few years of 4th) at St. Ann's Catholic School in Bartlett for over 30 years before retiring in 2001. She loved reading – everything – and this love fueled her incredible gift of words that never failed to inspire, engage, and/or amuse. Bonnie possessed an "uncommon common sense" that, paired with her words, created some of the best advice, leadership, and inspiration for so many who were blessed to know her.
In her time teaching, she read two books to every class, every year (estimated to be more than 2,500 students), Lynn Reid Beck's, The Indian in the Cupboard and Edward Eager's, Wishing with Arithmetic: Edward Eager's Half Magic. Bonnie loved deeply and loyally, and she, like the characters in those books, looked beyond the obvious and accepted those who might look, think, or act differently. To her, all people (and pets) were equally lovable and deserved the chance to shine in their own ways. Bonnie's life and the lessons she taught live on in the hearts of all whose lives she touched. Her memory "will be living yet." Bonnie "finished her work in peace, and she has done well" (Banks 176).
Due to COVID-19 and for the safety of her guests, the family will delay services until it is safe to gather together. A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as possible, and more information will be shared when available.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sister Connie Memorial Scholarship Fund, St. Ann's Bartlett, 6529 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN 38134 or to the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 19, 2020