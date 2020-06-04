Bonnie J. Smith, 81, of Memphis, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and children.
Known as "Miss Bonnie" to family and friends, and "Bomma" to her granddaughters, she loved her family with a fierce and deep devotion. Upon her mother-in-law's passing in 1967, she assumed the role of family matriarch, becoming a second mother to her three brothers-in-law. She filled her home with love and laughter, which became the center for holiday gatherings, special occasions, and countless memories. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress, often volunteering her talents for various church and school functions. Bonnie was always there for her family, making sure all were taken care of, and most importantly, loved.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Goodnight, Sr, her mother, Clara Tippit, step-father Floyd Tippit, and sister Dixie Goodnight.
She leaves her husband of 53 years, Joseph L. Smith, "my sweet Joe", who was her loving and devoted caretaker for the last three years; daughter, Missy Smith Ryan (Kelly) of Germantown; son Joey Smith (Amy) of Memphis; granddaughters, Leah and Ava Ryan of Germantown. She also leaves her brothers, Bernard Goodnight, Jr of New Port Richey, FL; Bobby Goodnight of Summerville, GA; half-brothers Kenneth Goodnight and Ronnie Goodnight and half-sister Gloria Graddy all of Hartford, AL.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Avenue in Memphis, on Thursday, June 11, at 11am, with visitation at 10 am. Private burial will be Monday, June 15, at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Holy Rosary Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 4, 2020.