|
|
|
Bonnie McCain Rhodes, 80, of Rosemark, TN passed away July 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Everett Rhodes, Sr.; her parents, William and Alma McCain; and her brother, Moffitt McCain.
Bonnie is survived by her sons, Gary Rhodes (Alisa), Gene Rhodes (Lisa); her daughter, Diane Fondren (Jeff); grandchildren, Heather, Lauren, Caitlin, Morgan, Megan, Courtney, Carson; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Leila, Keeley, and Tenley.
She was a member of Bartlett United Methodist Church and retired as their Office Manager.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, July 8th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00 pm at Bartlett United Methodist Church, 5676 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN. Burial will follow at Betheul Cemetery, 8945 Betheul Road, Millington, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 5, 2019