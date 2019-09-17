|
Boyd Armour Pollard, age 80, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Boyd was born January 10, 1939, in Clarkton, MO, to the late William Cletis Pollard and Ocull Armour Pollard. He was a retired accountant and CFO with a telephone distribution company and a very active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lakeland.
Mr. Pollard is survived by his loving wife; Carol Pollard, daughter; Sharon Pollard Higgins (Robert J.), son; Greg Pollard (Shannon), sister; Elizabeth Alford, four grandchildren; Eric Higgins, Sean Higgins, Andrew Pollard, and Ella Pollard. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; William Jackson "Jack" Pollard and Lloyd Gee Pollard.
The family will receive friends 9:00 AM Friday, September 20, 2019, with Funeral Services to follow at 10:00 AM all at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Pollard family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 17, 2019