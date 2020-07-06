1/1
Dr. Boyd Cooper Edwards
1930 - 2020
Dr. Boyd Cooper Edwards,89, of Memphis, was called home to our Heavenly Lord on July 1, 2020.

Dr. Edwards was born on September 30, 1930, in Woodley, Tennessee. He married the love of his life, Bessie Lynn Sanderlin, on April 11, 1953, and celebrated 67 years of marriage.

He spent his career as the Dental Director at the Shelby County Health Department but spent his life serving God. His greatest passion was spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. He taught various Sunday School classes throughout his life, including those at Bellevue Baptist Church. sharing the word of God with others was always his desire. He not only taught the Gospel, he lived it by following the teaching of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, by always giving a helping hand to anyone in need.

The family Boyd leaves behind is comforted in the knowledge that there is rejoicing in Heaven by those who were mentored by him here on Earth and will welcome him to his Eternal home with open arms.

Dr. Edwards was predeceased by his parents, Haskell and Sara Edwards.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bessie Lynn Sanderlin Edwards.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 6, 2020.
