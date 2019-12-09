Home

Brenda Ann Patterson Obituary
Brenda Ann Patterson, 78, died December 6, 2019.

Brenda worked as an insurance CSR for D.A. Fisher Consultant Services, Centralia and Tate Insurance.

She is preceded by her daughter, Faye E. Dyer and is survived by her husband Harold L. Patterson; her son Daniel (Stacy) Wright, two grandsons, two granddaughters; her sister Peggy Beck; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Harmony Church of Bartlett, 6740 St. Elmo Road, Bartlett.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation (901) 685-0723.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 9, 2019
