Brenda Sue Lenahan, age 73, of Memphis, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St Francis Hospital on Park. She was born on September 8, 1945.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles A. Lenahan; sons Russell and John Lenahan; daughter Tina M. Reaper; grandsons Kurtis, Heath, Kody, and Justin; great-granddaughter Chesney; five sisters, one brother and her beloved pet Sweet Pea.
Brenda was preceded in death by her mother and father Myrl and Orville Presswood.
Family will receive friends Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9-10 am at St. Louis Catholic Church with the funeral mass to follow at 10 am. Burial will take place at Memphis Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 18, 2019
