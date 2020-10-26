Or Copy this URL to Share

On behalf of the Greer family, American Foundation For Relief and Reconciliation In The Middle East issues the following statement regarding the funeral arrangements for former Executive Director, Brigadier General David E. Greer.



General Greer passed away on July 30th, 2020 in Santa Cruz, California. He was 69 years old. A native of Memphis, David graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery Corps. He served on active duty and in the Tennessee Army National Guard for 36 years, retiring in 2008 as a Brigadier General. After retiring from the Armed Forces, General Greer worked for the State Department with the Baghdad Provincial Reconstruction Team. It was there that he met and married his wife and best friend, Susan. In 2011, the Greers moved back to Maine and retired, but David's work was not over. In 2012, he was asked to use his talents to head American FRRME, and he served as Executive Director until his death.



General Greer is survived by his wife, Susan; his daughter, Kathryn Greer Harvey (Chad); grandson, Caleb; and stepson, Richard Depolo.





A memorial service will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2020, 3:30 pm PST, at Central California Coast Veterans' Cemetery, in Seaside, California. The service will be led by Steven Lefever, Lay Minister of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Ben Lomond, California.



American Foundation For Relief And Reconciliation In The Middle East invites the public to join us on Facebook Live to pay our respects to our former Executive Director, Brigadier General David E. Greer.

American Foundation For Relief And Reconciliation In The Middle East is a Christian charity that aims to bring hope, help, and healing in the Middle East, assisting Iraqi Christian refugees and other religious minorities.



Primary Contact:

F. Maxwell "Max" Wood

Chairman, American FRRME

Phone: 478-957-5630

Email:

