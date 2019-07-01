|
Brooks C. Webb, 89, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Methodist Germantown Hospital.
Mr. Webb was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a preacher in the Church of Christ for over 60 years and was the owner of Webb Printing Company in Memphis. He attended Freed-Hardeman University.
Mr. Webb was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, B. Jodie Webb.
He is survived by two sons, Mark Webb (Lisa) and Kim Webb (Becky) and two grandchildren, Taylor Webb and Ian Webb.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 5-7pm and the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10 am, all at Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch. Interment will take place at a later date at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 1, 2019