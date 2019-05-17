Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Resources More Obituaries for Bryan Hervey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bryan Scott Hervey

Bryan Scott Hervey, 61, unexpectedly passed away on May 15, 2019. He was born August 20, 1957, in Dallas, TX to the late William H. and Vera (Hoppy) Hervey.



He was a graduate of Page High School in Greensboro, NC and furthered his education with a degree from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC. He married Barbara Ann (Mortell) on May 27, 1990.



His interests in life included amateur golf tournaments, and at one point he was a scratch golfer. He enjoyed playing on social tennis teams, he was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching sports with Patrick and spending long days on the golf course with Sarah. Scott's favorite activity, coaching children in basketball, golf, baseball, and other sports, made a great impact on the youth in his community.



Scott is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Hervey and his children Sarah Elizabeth (Andy) Wiles and Bryan Patrick Hervey and grandson, Nolan Wiles; brothers Phil Hervey, Mike Hervey and Jay (Leslie) Hervey, along with an aunt, Frances Ann Scearce; cousins Bryan Scearce and David (Anne) Scearce and many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Advent Presbyterian Church, 1879 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, on Monday, May 20th from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 2:00 p.m.



The Hervey family would like to thank Saint Benedict of Auburndale staff and students, Advent Presbyterian staff, the Vincent & Blankinship families, and friends for their prayers and support over the past few days.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Scott Hervey and sent to Saint Benedict of Auburndale (Cordova, TN) or a .