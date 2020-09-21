, 47, died Friday when his private plane crashed just east of Jackson, TN on his way home alone from Dickson. Bryan was born in Memphis and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1990. He graduated from Christian Brothers University in 1994 and, pursuing the interest in medicine that he had from a young age, attended the University of Tennessee Health Science Center where he received his degree as a Medical Doctor in 1999. He was on staff at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett for 15 years, where he had previously served as Chief of Surgery and was named Physician of the Year in 2016. When he wasn't on duty, Bryan enjoyed spending time with his large family in Bartlett and on Greer's Ferry Lake in Arkansas where they often gathered to ski and swim.Bryan was a spiritual man who often prayed with his patients, asked family to pray for his strength and endurance when he was facing a difficult surgery and delivered eulogies for his grandparents, Harold and Margarette King. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his parents, Jim and Shirley Jackson; brother, Kevin Jackson; nephews Parker, Caden and Braylin Jackson; his aunt, Brenda Pilant (Doug) and uncle, Brad King (Vicky) all of Bartlett and many members of his extended family in TN and TX.