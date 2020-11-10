Buddy Harold Proctor was born on March 31, 1936 in Lake City, Arkansas. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and served in the Arkansas National Guard. Harold married Marian Holt on May 4, 1963. He worked as a computer operator at Union Planters National Bank until he retired. After retirement, he enjoyed reading, keeping up with sports, and going to restaurants with family and friends.



Mr. Proctor is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marian Holt Proctor of Memphis; daughter, Annette Looney (Teddy) of Vansant, VA; son, Keith Proctor of Oakland; grandchildren, Stacey Looney of Vansant and Jessi Looney of Vansant.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 pm Thursday at Forest Hill Funeral Home East. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Thursday at Forest Hill Funeral Home East Chapel with interment to follow at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington.



The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Carla Porter and the rest of the staff in the Spruce Cottage at Foxbridge Assisted Living Facility.



