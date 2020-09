Or Copy this URL to Share

C.M. Pipkin, 92, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on September 22nd, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Pipkin and his parents Charles and Alma Pipkin.



C.M. was survived by his daughter, Susan Pipkin; granddaughter, Allison Chandler (Jim); and his great-grandson, Lucas Chandler.



Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25th at 2:00pm.

