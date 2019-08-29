Home

Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Magnolia Cemetery
Collierville, TN
Calvin Coolidge "CC" Carpenter


1925 - 2019
Calvin Coolidge "CC" Carpenter Obituary
Calvin Coolidge "CC" Carpenter, age 94, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Calvin was born January 18, 1925, in Slayden, MS to the late Sylvester Pittman "S.P." Carpenter and Mary Elizabeth Joyner Carpenter. CC was a graduate of Collierville High School, served in the U. S. Army during WWII, was a retired farmer in the Piperton community and a member of Piperton Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters; Laura Carpenter Pentecost, Louise Carpenter Garey, two brothers; W. B. Carpenter, John Carpenter, and a nephew; James Wilson.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with Military Honors are scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville with Bro. Wint Fox officiating.

Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 29, 2019
