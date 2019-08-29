|
Calvin Coolidge "CC" Carpenter, age 94, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Calvin was born January 18, 1925, in Slayden, MS to the late Sylvester Pittman "S.P." Carpenter and Mary Elizabeth Joyner Carpenter. CC was a graduate of Collierville High School, served in the U. S. Army during WWII, was a retired farmer in the Piperton community and a member of Piperton Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters; Laura Carpenter Pentecost, Louise Carpenter Garey, two brothers; W. B. Carpenter, John Carpenter, and a nephew; James Wilson.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with Military Honors are scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville with Bro. Wint Fox officiating.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 29, 2019