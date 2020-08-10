, 90, of Collierville, TN, passed away on August 4, 2020 surrounded by his family at Baptist Trinity Hospice House. Calvin was born in Elbridge, Tennessee on February 23, 1930 to Mary Bell Adams McCullough and Thomas Hassell McCullough. His family later moved to Hornbeak, TN. He graduated from Hornbeak High School. He had fond memories of Hornbeak High where he served as President of his senior class of twelve and excelled in basketball, being named an All-State player. He enjoyed sharing memories of growing up in West Tennessee.Calvin told the story of farming cotton when the college recruiter visited him and Calvin readily replied "sign me up" entering the University of Tennessee Junior College at Martin. After two years in Martin, he completed his Bachelors of Science at Mississippi State University in 1952. Upon returning home, his mother presented him with a "Greetings" letter from President Truman inviting him to join the Korean War. Calvin proudly served in the United States Army until 1954 receiving an Honorable Discharge after achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.After the Army, he married Margaret Roach, a nurse, and they settled in St. Louis, MO. There they welcomed their first child and Calvin worked as a claims adjuster for Liberty Mutual. Later the family would move to Memphis where Calvin would continue his work with Liberty Mutual. In Memphis, they would welcome two more children. With a growing family to support, Calvin enrolled in night classes at Southern University Law Center, while working full-time. He graduated law school in May 1962. As the first in his family to attend college, he was proud that his Father was able to attend his Law School graduation before he passed away a few months later.Calvin began practicing law in Memphis and was humbled to be invited to join the law firm of Wilkes, Neely and Evans. Mr. Carlton Wilkes, another West Tennessee native took Calvin under his wing. Mr. Wilkes taught Calvin how to connect with a jury and the art of litigation. Calvin spent more than fifty-five years practicing law. He loved the law, the legal system and jury trials. He saw the practice of law as a way to help and serve others. He was a true advocate and consummate professional.After the sudden passing of his wife, Margaret, in 1982, he would later marry Nancy.Calvin was always an active member of his church. He first joined LeClair Baptist Church where he raised his family. He served as a deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and on various committees throughout the years. It was a tremendous joy for him to serve others through these roles. Calvin later joined Collierville First Baptist Church where he continued his active involvement in church activities. He was an active member and joyfully served as a leader of his senior Sunday School class.Calvin was an avid follower of college sports, especially basketball. He especially liked to watch University of Memphis, Duke, Syracuse, University of Kansas and the University of Tennessee where his son and grandsons graduated.Calvin was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Roach McCullough. Blessed with a large family, Calvin was also preceded in death by all of his siblings including three sisters: Bobbie Cranford, Louise Dodson Alexander, and Pauline Bullion; and seven brothers: Bill, Leon, Clyde, T.C., Raymond, Thomas and Franklin McCullough. He was also preceded in death by four other siblings who died as infants.Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Barbara Wagner (Chris) of Germantown, TN, Dr. Eddie McCullough of Leawood, KS, and Lois Shatzer (John) of Jonesboro, AR; his grandchildren: Judge Mary L. Wagner (Tom Owen) of Germantown, TN, John Christian (Jack) Wagner II (Juliet) of Germantown, TN, Adam Reid McCullough (Shannon Halligan) of Chicago, IL, Dr. Mathew Calvin McCullough (Lauren) of Houston, TX, Andrew McCullough Wagner (Deborah) of Charlotte, NC, Stephen Miles Shatzer (Madison) of Fort Worth, TX, David Heath Shatzer of Little Rock, AR and Christopher Alan Shatzer of Jonesboro, AR.Also, bringing much delight to his life are his great-grandchildren Thomas Benjamin Owen, Maeve Katherine McCullough, William David Owen, John Christian Wagner III (Tripp) and he was eagerly awaiting the arrival of another great-granddaughter in January 2021.