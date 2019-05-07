Home

Candice Michelle Johnson

Candice Michelle Johnson Obituary
Candice Michelle Johnson, 33, of Millington, TN passed away May 4, 2019.

She loved spending time outdoors, music, cooking and working in the garden but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Reed Johnson.

She is survived by her son, Hayden Nelson of Brighton, TN; mother, Katherine Johnson of Bartlett, TN; sister, Kimberly Yarbrough of Bartlett, TN and Jessica Johnson of Millington, TN.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 5 pm - 8 pm with a service Friday at 2:00 pm all at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in West Union Cemetery.

Munford Funeral Home - Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123 www.MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 7, 2019
