Caren Lynn Goodman, born in Memphis, September 10, 1986, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020.
Following high school, she became a pet groomer in order to work with animals that she loved. Caren was an advocate for animal rights and she was devoted to the many people she loved.
She is survived by her parents, Peggy and Lenny Goodman, her brother Jeffrey Goodman, and her son, Benji. She leaves her grandmother, Frances Goodman, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Our comfort is in knowing that she is at peace.
Donations may be made to the Memphis Humane Society, Barbara K. Lipman Early Learning Center at Temple Israel, the Memphis Jewish Home or a charity of the donor's choice.
Following high school, she became a pet groomer in order to work with animals that she loved. Caren was an advocate for animal rights and she was devoted to the many people she loved.
She is survived by her parents, Peggy and Lenny Goodman, her brother Jeffrey Goodman, and her son, Benji. She leaves her grandmother, Frances Goodman, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Our comfort is in knowing that she is at peace.
Donations may be made to the Memphis Humane Society, Barbara K. Lipman Early Learning Center at Temple Israel, the Memphis Jewish Home or a charity of the donor's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 12, 2020.