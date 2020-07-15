Carey Camp Cunningham, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020.



Born May 10, 1934, in Paragould, Arkansas, Carey grew up in Memphis; graduated from Central High School, where he played varsity basketball. He attended Memphis State University and played semi-professional baseball in the 1950s for Coca-Cola. He married Mary Russell Ragsdale in 1963 at First Baptist Church of Memphis. He coached Germantown youth basketball & soccer and taught tennis. Earning his pilot's license in 1968, he owned and flew several airplanes, Cessna 152 & 172 along with the Piper Warrior. He also owned and flew an ultralight aircraft in the 1980s. Carey was an avid golfer, racquetball player, and played community league softball. He and his wife were long-time members of the Variety Club, which supported children's charities; he was also a volunteer for Concord Academy assisting in their mission of providing education for children with disabilities. Carey was a commodities broker specializing in cotton futures and spent many years as a stockbroker. Carey will be remembered as a friend to many, a good dancer, a great athlete, and a devoted father and husband.



He was predeceased by his parents James Hal Cunningham Sr. (b.1898 Tupelo, MS) and Weiler Leflore Cunningham (nee Camp) (b.1907 Amory, MS) along with his siblings Betty Sue Lowry and James Hal Cunningham Jr.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; his brother George Heard Cunningham of FL; his children, Carey Hawkins (Dean) of NC and James Cunningham (Virginia) of MS; along with his grandsons, James Weiler Hawkins & Jason Aaron Hawkins of NC.



Burial will be a private service.



Memorials are requested to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, #102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057 to assist combat wounded service members.

