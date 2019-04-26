Carl John Neumann, known by all Johnny Neumann, was born September 11, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, and died on April 23, 2019, in Oxford, Mississippi.



He was proceeded in death by his mother, Margaret Marie Neumann, and his father, Robert Herman Neumann, Sr.



He is survived by his wife, Liliana Bogdan Neumann; a daughter, Esmeralda Neumann, of Oxford, MS; a daughter, Maria Neumann, of Greece; a son, Michael Neumann, of Greece; a daughter, Leslie Neumann, of Belgium; a son, Samuel Neumann, of Belgium; and a grandson, Illies Neumann, of Belgium. He is also survived by a brother, John Herman Neumann, Jr, (Maria), of Syosset, NY; a brother, William Frederick Neumann (Paulina), of Goodyear AZ; a sister, Brenda Neumann Wheeler (Billy) of Memphis, TN.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the kind and attentive care of all those who cared for him during his time at Oxford Health and Rehabilitation in Oxford, MS.



Johnny had many friends who loved and admired him. His love for his family; for his home city of Memphis; for Ole Miss; and for basketball permeated his life. His talent for playing basketball is legendary and will be remembered forever.



Visitation will be held from 5:30 P.M.-7:30 P.M. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home, 5270 Knight Arnold Rd. Services will be held at 5:30 P.M. Monday, April 29, 2019, at The Pavilion Club, in The Pavilion on the Ole Miss campus.



Williams Funeral Home, (901) 592-5160 Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary