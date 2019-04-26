Home

Services
Williams Funeral Home
5270 Knight Arnold Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
(901) 592-5160
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Williams Funeral Home
5270 Knight Arnold Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:30 PM
The Pavilion Club
762 All American Drive
Oxford, MS
Carl John "Johnny" Neumann


Carl John "Johnny" Neumann

1950 - 2019
Carl John "Johnny" Neumann Obituary
Carl John Neumann, known by all Johnny Neumann, was born September 11, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, and died on April 23, 2019, in Oxford, Mississippi.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Margaret Marie Neumann, and his father, Robert Herman Neumann, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Liliana Bogdan Neumann; a daughter, Esmeralda Neumann, of Oxford, MS; a daughter, Maria Neumann, of Greece; a son, Michael Neumann, of Greece; a daughter, Leslie Neumann, of Belgium; a son, Samuel Neumann, of Belgium; and a grandson, Illies Neumann, of Belgium. He is also survived by a brother, John Herman Neumann, Jr, (Maria), of Syosset, NY; a brother, William Frederick Neumann (Paulina), of Goodyear AZ; a sister, Brenda Neumann Wheeler (Billy) of Memphis, TN.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the kind and attentive care of all those who cared for him during his time at Oxford Health and Rehabilitation in Oxford, MS.

Johnny had many friends who loved and admired him. His love for his family; for his home city of Memphis; for Ole Miss; and for basketball permeated his life. His talent for playing basketball is legendary and will be remembered forever.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 P.M.-7:30 P.M. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home, 5270 Knight Arnold Rd. Services will be held at 5:30 P.M. Monday, April 29, 2019, at The Pavilion Club, in The Pavilion on the Ole Miss campus.

Williams Funeral Home, (901) 592-5160
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 26, 2019
