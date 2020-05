Or Copy this URL to Share

Carlvin Bell, Sr., 65, passed May 6, 2020 in Memphis, TN.



Visitation, Friday, May 15, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., funeral 2 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home.



He leaves His daughters, Stacy Bell, Alandria Bell, sons, Carlvin Bell, Jr., Eric Bell, step-son, Derrick Dukes(Denise), sisters, Janet Meadows, Debra Denise Joiner, Sylvia Barnes (Rev. Brady), Sharon Donner(Michael), brothers, Marvin Bell(Carolyn), Ricky Green, Anthony Green(Terri), Elvis Green, Charlie Joiner(LeLe), 10 grandchildren 2 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

