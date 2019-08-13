|
Carol Banks Brown died Friday, August 9, 2019, in Huntsville, Alabama at the age of 76.
She is survived by her brother Sherman Banks (Gail); her son, David Brown (Lauren); her daughter, Margery Van Vleet; and four grandchildren, Jacob and Matthew Brown and Tessie and Cameron Van Vleet.
Ms. Brown was born in Memphis to parents Herschel and Tessie Panich Banks. Her father died at an early age and her mother later married Harold Weinbaum, who was the grandfather to Ms. Brown's children. Ms. Brown lived most of her life in Memphis. She attended Central High School and later graduated from the University of Memphis with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She was a longtime member of Temple Israel.
Ms. Brown began her adult life in the US Navy. She later spent many years in accounting for several banks in Memphis and served as the Controller of Jan Gardner & Associates, a local advertising agency.
Guests may visit with the family in the Levy-Cooper Chapel at the Temple Israel Cemetery Wednesday, August 14, 2016, at 10:30 AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM.
The family requests that any memorials be sent to Temple Israel or the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 13, 2019