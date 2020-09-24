Carol McCarley Good, 67, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020.



A private service will be held at Idlewild Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 25 at 1 p.m. The service will also be avaible via Livestream at the Idlewild website.



Carol was an active member of Idlewild. She served as both a deacon and an elder, as well as a faithful member of the Wedding Committee. Carol also served on the Idlewild staff for 19 years as the capable, kind and thorough Administrative Assistant to pastors Steve Montgomery and Anne H.K. Apple. She celebrated her retirement in February of 2020.



Carol had a keen eye for beauty and a gracious spirit. She loved hosting a gathering of friends and family, planning the perfect party, working in the garden and watching birds with her grandchildren. She was always willing to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. She welcomed all to her table and treated everyone like family.



Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jeanne M. Good and Cullen S. Good, and her nephew, Matthew Cullen Good. She is survived by her loving family: her husband Ray Ward, her children Whitney Getman (Kevin), Lucy Strong (Sarah), and Andrew Strong (Elisabeth); her step-children Amy Ward, Emily Ward, and Ashley Woodruff (Ryan); her siblings Cullen "Buddy" Good (Becky) and Lucy Cummings (Lee), her eight grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.



The family is grateful beyond measure to Carol's friends and colleagues for their friendship, support, prayers, and love.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Gay Straight Fellowship or More Than A Meal at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, 1750 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store